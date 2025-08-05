Robert Kennedy Jr.’s Niece Takes Part in WWE Tryouts

Zoe Hines, the niece of Robert Kennedy Jr., took part in tryouts for WWE over Summerslam weekend in New Jersey. The tryouts took place over two days.

Robert Kennedy Jr. is currently the Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under President Donald Trump. WWE has taken steps to align themselves publicly with the Trump Administration recently, with Triple H visiting the White House last week as part of an event for the Presidential Fitness Test.

Zoe’s athletic background includes softball at Boston College.

Her mother’s sister and Kennedy’s wife, Cheryl Hines, is an actress best known for her role on HBO’s Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Photos of Zoe at WWE tryouts are below.