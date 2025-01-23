– During a recent appearance on this week’s edition of AEW Unrestricted, Rocky Romero discussed helping put together Gabe Kidd vs. Kenny Omega earlier this month at Wrestle Dynasty. The co-promotional event featured stars of AEW, NJPW, ROH, CMLL, and STARDOM. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Rocky Romero on Gabe Kidd vs. Kenny Omega happening at Wrestle Dynasty: “Never expected that we would have a match like Kenny Omega versus Gabe Kidd, I mean, that wasn’t even in the cards, it came much later obviously not knowing what was going to happen to Kenny during his state. An opponent like Gabe Kidd where they’ve never even been in a room together until that moment.”

On how it represented the rising youthful generation of NJPW: “It was cool, it was cool to bring that together and it was such a representation of this younger generation, the youthful generation of New Japan, we’re seeing this rise of this brand new generation and they’re all super talented. To see the old school generation of Kenny, a guy who’s headlined that Tokyo Dome so many times in epic, legendary matches, comes and wrestles Gabe Kidd, who is the future. It was just a really cool moment, there was so much emotion in the building. It was definitely a marquee moment in my career just be a part of it.”

The match saw Omega defeat Gabe Kidd in a grueling matchup that went over 31 minutes.