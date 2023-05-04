Roman Reigns Now Advertised For WWE Money in the Bank, Drew McIntyre Not Advertised

The official website for WWE’s Money in the Bank PPV event is now listing Roman Reigns among the talent advertised. Reigns is joined by Becky Lynch, Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, Rhea Ripley and Seth Rollins. The event happens at the O2 Arena in London on July 1.

Drew McIntyre and Charlotte Flair were advertised but are no longer listed. It should be noted that there are rumors that McIntyre’s contract is up this year, although he was drafted to the RAW brand this past Monday. As for Flair, she has already said she will be out for a few weeks.