wrestling / News
Ronda Rousey To Compete on Next Week’s WWE Smackdown
February 25, 2022 | Posted by
Ronda Rousey will be in action on next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. It was announced on tonight’s show that Rousey will face Sonya Deville on next Friday’s show.
Adam Pearce booked the match after Deville attacked Rousey alongside Charlotte Flair on tonight’s show.
Smackdown airs next week from Miami live on FOX.
.@SonyaDevilleWWE goes one on one with @RondaRousey NEXT WEEK on #SmackDown?!?!@ScrapDaddyAP pic.twitter.com/3zgjWJsuPD
— WWE (@WWE) February 26, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Note On Where AJ Styles’ New WWE Deal Ranks Among Top Stars, Note On if AEW Showed Interest
- Note on Why Brock Lesnar Smashed Open His Pod at WWE Elimination Chamber
- Jim Ross On Fallout Of Black Scorpion Angle In WCW, How It Impacted Sting’s First World Title Run
- More On Cesaro’s WWE Exit, Reaction Within WWE