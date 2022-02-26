wrestling / News

Ronda Rousey To Compete on Next Week’s WWE Smackdown

February 25, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Ronda Rousey WWE Smackdown Image Credit: WWE

Ronda Rousey will be in action on next week’s episode of WWE Smackdown. It was announced on tonight’s show that Rousey will face Sonya Deville on next Friday’s show.

Adam Pearce booked the match after Deville attacked Rousey alongside Charlotte Flair on tonight’s show.

Smackdown airs next week from Miami live on FOX.

