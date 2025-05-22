Rossy Ogawa Reflects On Marigold’s Development, Says They’re Looking For a Dojo

Marigold founder Rossy Ogawa recently shared his thoughts on the company’s progress since its founding and how he thinks wrestling should be presented. Dream Star Fighting Marigold is just over a year old, and Ogawa spoke with Sports Graphic Number for a feature about the promotion. You can see a couple of highlights below, translation courtesy of Fightful:

On the development of Marigold to day: “Since the launch of the organization, there have been times when we only created a buzz at first, and the turnout would drop. But it is a period of development. More than half of the wrestlers are young, so the prosperity of the organization comes when the young wrestlers come up. And the next generation will take over. Marigold is still developing as an organization. And so are each of the wrestlers. I think it is a good thing that they are being watched closely. At Korakuen, we have a meeting with everyone after each match, and once, for the first time, I personally got angry.

“I rarely get angry at myself. It was the first match, and it was a match where they didn’t seem motivated. If I had been watching from the front row, I might have said, ‘Stop it.’ That’s not good. They don’t really understand pro wrestling itself. They’re doing it without knowing what it is. Wrestling is not a dance. Wrestlers today want to dance. Dancing is to do exactly what you are supposed to do without mistakes. Wrestling is different. Wrestling in the Showa era and wrestling in 2025 may be different, but if you don’t understand the essence of wrestling, you can’t be good at it. I don’t think my thoughts are necessarily correct, but I don’t like pro wrestling that’s like a game. I want fans to enjoy watching these girls grow.”

On the company looking for a dojo: “We’ve been looking for a (dojo for a) year, but it’s been difficult because we have to overcome a lot of issues, like noise issues, plumbing, and low ceilings. The place we just looked at is a little far away, but it’s spacious, and I hope we can settle on this one. The matches are getting better, but we just want to do a little more. We bought a ring truck and a microbus. We can’t fit all the wrestlers, but we are not an organization that can buy a big bus yet.”