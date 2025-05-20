Rossy Ogawa Reveals Giulia Wanted To Return To Marigold For Another Match

Marigold founder Rossy Ogawa recently said that WWE Superstar Giulia wished to be at Nanae Takahashi’s upcoming retirement match for the promotion on May 24, 2025. This was shared in an interview with Sports Graphic Number marking Marigold’s first anniversary.

However, Ogawa explained that Giulia’s WWE schedule will keep her from attending.

“She (Nanae Takahashi) had no choice but to play the last match she had left. Her legs are bad. The stairs must have been difficult. And yet, she did so much. Whether it was good or bad to go that far is hard to say, but it’s better to finish on a high note. Since it was her retirement match, she wanted a fairly large venue, and Ota Ward was too early, so she decided on Yoyogi. Yoyogi had been reserved even before the launch of the company. I think (Takahashi) had given it her all. At first, Giulia wanted to come, so we considered having her as her opponent, but it happened to coincide with a pay-per-view match over there (at WWE). The rest of the card was already decided, so it became (Miku) Aono. Aono has been consistent throughout the past year. The atmosphere is always the same. It never changes. She is popular too. She’s a wrestler who contributed greatly to Marigold.”