Roxanne Perez Retains Women’s Title Over Jordynne Grace At NXT Battleground, Ash By Elegance Appears

Roxanne Perez was able to retain her NXT Women’s Championship against Jordynne Grace at NXT Battleground thanks to an inadvertent assist by Ash By Elegance & Tatum Paxley. Perez defeated the TNA Knockouts Champion on Sunday’s PPV in a hard-fought back and forth match that turned against Grace when Paxley came out to try and steal the Knockouts Title. Paxley ran to the entrance ramp where Ash — the former Dana Brooke — appeared and tried to take the title.

Grace ran down to snatch the title away and hit both Paxley and Ash with it. That distraction allowed Perez to recover enough to block a Juggernaut Driver, then hit Pop Rocks for the win.

Perez’s NXT Women’s Title reign is now at 35 days. She won the title from Lyra Valkyria at NXT Stand & Deliver over WrestleMania weekend.

You can see clips from the match below. Our live coverage of NXT Battleground is here.