Rumor Killer on Two Possible Royal Rumble Surprises, Confirmation of Another (POSSIBLE SPOILERS)

Fightful Select has some details on some of the rumored surprises for WWE Royal Rumble tonight, throwing cold water on some of them.

– There had been stories circulating online that MJF and Tony Khan had a “falling out” this week and he would jump ship. Fightful said that MJF is still recovering from injuries and unless there is a “catastrophic miracle”, he will not appear for WWE tomorrow night.

– The same can be said for Mercedes Mone. Fightul asked a WWE source about her appearing and the source said WWE isn’t “really interested in contract tampering with her.” As noted, it’s believed that Mone will start with AEW soon.

– However, one star you might expect for tomorrow night is Trinity, or Naomi as she used to be called (and will likely be called again). TNA sources noted that Trinity said she was going back to WWE before she left, and mentioned the Rumble.