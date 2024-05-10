Ryan Nemeth Appears On TNA Impact, Saves Matt Hardy From Beatdown By The System

Ryan Nemeth showed up on this week’s TNA Impact, coming out to save Matt Hardy from a beatdown by The System. Hardy interrupted The System’s Championship Celebration on this week’s show, claiming that he had learned from the group’s tactics to win at Under Siege and would be taking Moose’s TNA World Championship.

He fended off the group with a chair for a short time before the odds overcame him, and The System wrapped his head in a chair similar to their attack on Nic Nemeth previously. Ryan Nemeth then came out and helped Hardy eject the group from the ring.

Nemeth and Hardy will be part of the Champion’s Challenge match set for next week’s show.