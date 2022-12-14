Saraya On Reports Of Vince McMahon Wanting To Return To WWE, Says People In WWE Don’t Hate AEW

Saraya recently reacted to reports that Vince McMahon wants to return to WWE and talked about the perception of there being animosity between AEW and WWE. During her interview with Forbes, the AEW star was asked about yesterday’s report that McMahon apparently wants to return to the company and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On alleged AEW vs. WWE tensions: “When I was backstage in WWE, I didn’t see people talk s—t about AEW. People were just happy that there was another place for people to go. When people would get let go in WWE, we’d be so devastated for people. It would be like someone just died or something like that. But now, we’re just like ‘you have an opportunity in AEW now.’ We get happy for people who have a place that they can go that’s just as big, just as Goliath and just as gigantic.”

On an eventual heel turn: “I would love to be a heel, if I’m being honest. I have so many different ideas being a heel. I always say to people it’s so much easier to be a heel than it is to be a babyface. Being a heel, it’s so much easier to get people to hate you. It’s so easy! You can just walk out and people start booing you, like ‘I don’t like the way that she walks,’ so I’d love to be a heel and I could be really great with that. I feel like even in WWE, I felt more comfortable when I was doing more of my heelish work. I felt better, and you don’t take things as personally when you’re a heel, too. You’re like ‘whatever, I’m a bad guy.’ If you’re a babyface, you’re like ‘why don’t they like me?!’”

On reports that Vince McMahon wants to return to WWE: “He’s only been out for a couple of months! [laugh] I feel like WWE’s doing a really great job with Hunter in charge. And I feel like everyone backstage is very happy from what people have been telling me. People across the board are just happy, not saying they won’t be if Vince comes back, but I felt this breather was needed to really shake things up over there and get people excited. But if he comes back, is he going to undo everything Hunter [Triple H] has done? That’s the question, you just don’t know what’s going to happen. I don’t work there anymore, so I don’t have to worry about it. I have Tony [Khan], and he’s fantastic as a boss to me, so if I have any issues I can tell him and he’ll always be very clear with stuff. Whereas I just get nervous if Vince comes back for them because you just don’t know what he’s thinking on a a day-to-day basis.”