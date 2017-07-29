Sean Waltman Thinks Seth Rollins and Finn Balor Should Be Pulled From TV If WWE Has Nothing For Them

Sean Waltman co-hosted the Wrestlezone Daily podcast and revealed that he thinks Seth Rollins and Finn Balor should be pulled from WWE TV if the WWE has no plans for them. Here are highlights:

On Balor and Rollins’ pushes since being removed from main event picture: “Instead of just maybe letting them take a little time off they’re gonna just use them and put them in something, ‘just for now.'”

On if he thinks they should be pulled from TV instead of doing nothing: “Yes. I do.”

On Dean Ambrose: “I just don’t even try to read him anymore. You know? All I know is that he is talented. There is no question about it and people like him. So, I’ll have Dean Ambrose on my team any day of the week. He’s weird. Weird and that’s coming from me.”