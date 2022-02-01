Sheamus Reacts to Potential Match With Bad Bunny At WrestleMania

Sheamus apparently isn’t keen on the idea of a match with Bad Bunny at WrestleMania, taking to social media to react to suggestions of the match. During his appearance at the Royal Rumble, the rapper eliminated Sheamus which led to fans speculating that the match may be in the cards for WrestleMania 38.

Sheamus reacted to a suggestion of the bout with an emoji of a bunny and the “No” symbol, which he then made his profile pic. It was reported yesterday that Bunny is not scheduled for WrestleMania as he has shows in Miami over that weekend.