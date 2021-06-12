SHIMMER Comments On Women’s Wrestling Debate: ‘All That Matters Is That Women’s Wrestling Is Flourishing’

SHIMMER is taking the high ground in regard to the kerfuffle over Triple H’s remarks about where the best women’s wrestling is and the responses to his comments. As reported yesterday, the WWE executive was asked about the upcoming NWA all-women’s PPV on a media call hyping NXT Takeover: In Your House and said, “If you want to wrestle the best women in the world, come to WWE. That’s where they are. If you want to go elsewhere and say that they are, that’s an opinion, and you can. I’m all for it and one of the biggest drivers of it … In my opinion, the best female performers in the world are in WWE and if they are not, they want to be.”

That prompted remarks by Thunder Rosa in which she said the best women’s wrestlers “are not located in one company not even in one country,” as well as Tony Khan sharing his thoughts. SHIMMER has weighed in saying offering some perspective and saying that people should simply be celebrating and supporting the rise of women’s wrestling, writing on Twitter: