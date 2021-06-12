wrestling / News
SHIMMER Comments On Women’s Wrestling Debate: ‘All That Matters Is That Women’s Wrestling Is Flourishing’
SHIMMER is taking the high ground in regard to the kerfuffle over Triple H’s remarks about where the best women’s wrestling is and the responses to his comments. As reported yesterday, the WWE executive was asked about the upcoming NWA all-women’s PPV on a media call hyping NXT Takeover: In Your House and said, “If you want to wrestle the best women in the world, come to WWE. That’s where they are. If you want to go elsewhere and say that they are, that’s an opinion, and you can. I’m all for it and one of the biggest drivers of it … In my opinion, the best female performers in the world are in WWE and if they are not, they want to be.”
That prompted remarks by Thunder Rosa in which she said the best women’s wrestlers “are not located in one company not even in one country,” as well as Tony Khan sharing his thoughts. SHIMMER has weighed in saying offering some perspective and saying that people should simply be celebrating and supporting the rise of women’s wrestling, writing on Twitter:
“It’s silly to see wrestling folks somewhat arguing with one another about which promotion did what first for women’s wrestling. Tor Berg’s LPWA did the first all women PPV in 1992. That doesn’t take away from what WWE later did with Evolution, what Impact did with its One Night Only PPVs focusing on the Knockouts, what indies like us have done on a smaller iPPV level, what the NWA is going to do later this year, or what promotions in Japan have done for decades to give the rest of us an example to follow. All that matters is that women’s wrestling is flourishing right now, compared to 15 years ago, and it’s a result of the entire industry working hard to make the necessary changes to make it all happen. Let’s celebrate that and support everybody!”
