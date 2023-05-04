Sonya Deville Comments On Her Stalker Getting Sentenced

As previously reported, the man that stalked Sonya Deville was sentenced to fifteen years in prison for attempted kidnapping. After that, he will be on probation for 15 years and owe 50 hours of community service. He was given credit for 975 days served in prison so far.

In a post on Instagram, Deville commented on the sentence.

She wrote: “Thank you to everyone who has reached out today. After almost 3 years we finally got some closure last week. I am happy and healthy and have amazing people by my side. To say it’s over feels odd but I am beyond grateful for the support and help I received over the past 3 years from HCSO, Tampa PD, to everyone in the courts, attorneys, friends, security and so so many more. I have a lot to say pertaining to this situation which I feel can help a lot of people in similar situations now that the legalities are over. BUT for now thank you.”