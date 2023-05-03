Sonya Deville’s Stalker Sentenced In Attempted Kidnapping Case

The man who attempted to kidnap Sonya Deville back in 2020 was sentenced on the charges against him in the matter. As you likely recall, a man broke into Deville’s home in August of 2020 and attempted to abduct her, leading to his arrest and being chared with armed burlgary of a dwelling, attempted armed kidnapping, aggravated stalking with a weapon, and criminal mischief. PWInsider reports that the man pled guilty to all four counts against him on April 17th.

The man has been sentenced to 15 years in prison, after which he will be on probation for 15 years and owe 50 hours of community service. He was given credit for 975 days served in prison so far.

He also was assessed court costs and will have a recommended curfew of 9 PM to 7 AM. He is not allowed to have direct or indirect contact with Deville or her family, which includes no social media contact or through a third party. He will also be required to maintain full time employment or submit 5 job applications per week until he is gainfully employed upon his release, obtain a psychological evaluation, and complete any recommended treatment within 60 days of said release.