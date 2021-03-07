STARDOM Road to Yokohama Dream Cinderella Results 3.07.21: Artist of STARDOM Title Headlines

– World Wonder Ring STARDOM was back in action with another event today with the Road to Yokohama Dream Cinderella card. The event was held at the Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan and had an attendance of 502 people. Below are some results, courtesy of Stardom’s website.

* Giulia beat Gokigen Death at 3 minutes 3 seconds.

* Konami defeated Lady C at 5 minutes 21 seconds.

* Elimination Match for Next Challenger to Next Artist of Stardom Championship: Queen’s Quest (Momo Watanabe, Saya Kamitani & AZM) beat Donna del Mondo (Himeka, Maika & Natsupoi) and Oedo-Tai (Natsuko Tora, Saki Kashima & Ruaka) at 11 minutes 22 seconds.

* 3-Way Battle: Bea Priestley defeated Utami Hayashishita and Syuri at 11 minutes 6 seconds.

* Artist Of STARDOM Championship Match: Cosmic Angels (Mina Shirakawa, Unagi Sayaka & Tam Nakano) (c) defeated STARS (Mayu Iwatani, Starlight Kid & Saya Iida) at 20 minutes 59 seconds.