Stevie Ray On Harlem Heat Not Having Chemistry With Public Enemy, Why He Didn’t Like Doing Hardcore Matches

Stevie Ray recently discussed why he didn’t like doing hardcore matches, Harlem Heat’s lack of chemistry with Public Enemy and more during an interview. The WWE Hall of Famer appeared on That 90’s Wrestling Podcast discussing his career, and you can see a couple of highlights below:

On working with The Outsides: “We had a lot of fun working with those guys, man. Those guys are two of my best friends in the business man, so we always had a good time working with them, very easy to work [with]. I mean, we had a good time working with everybody. You know what I’m saying? We made it a point to have a good time working with everybody.”

On not matching up well with Public Enemy: “The only people that we never had good chemistry with was Johnny Grunge and Rocco Rock [Public Enemy]. We never had good chemistry with those guys. Because those guys were too little, for one thing. And they just not-super athletic guys. So we’re used to working with super-athletic guys. We just never could get a chemistry with them. Nothing against them, because I love them to death, you know. God bless both of them. Matter of fact, me and Rocco, we used to hang out. We went out together a lot, you know what I’m saying? We were very good friends. But no chemistry there. That’s about the only tag team I can think of that we didn’t have good chemistry with. Me and my brother prided ourselves on being able to work with anybody. We prided ourselves on that, but we just never could get the chemistry [with them], because they coming from the ECW style.”

On not liking doing hardcore matches against Public Enemy and others: “We were really — we were really kind of upset that WCW would bring these guys in and want them to work with us, and want us to do that kind of bulls**t. And we were adamant about that, that ain’t how we f**king make money. That ain’t how Harlem Heat make money. Harlem Heat make money in the ring with top people. So in essence, you’re putting — in essence you’re pushing ECW right now, if that makes sense. Why don’t you go — you know, you don’t turn WCW into ECW.

“That’s the kind of stupidity that, as far as I’m concerned, that ran in the ranks of the people that was running s**t in WCW. We’re Harlem Heat, brother. We’re world-class f**king athletes. We don’t do this chickens**t breaking tables, and all this kind of f**king bulls**t. I never wanted to do that. That ain’t what I got into f**king pro wrestling for. I can go to ECW and do that s**t. So by putting us in that kind of stuff, you’re bringing us down to their level. So in essence, you’re bringing WCW down to another wrestling organization’s level. I know they don’t see it like that, but potentially when you put all that stuff together, that is how you look at it. You would never see Vince McMahon doing some s**t like that.”

