Taz Gives Update After Knee Replacement Surgery, Says It Went Well

October 8, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Taz Tony Khan AEW Rampage Image Credit: AEW

Taz has undergone successful knee replacement surgery, as he noted on social media. The AEW commentator was written off TV last week with a pre-show parking lot attack, and he revealed soon after that he was getting a total knee replacement surgery soon. Taz posted to Twitter on Tuesday to confirm the surgery is done and was a success.

Taz wrote:

“Look on my face when I requested room 13 and they missed by 5! Surgery went well, now the work begins.

Watch #AEWDynamite special time & night TONIGHT 9p ET. @AEW

@TBSNetwork”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Taz for a quick and full recovery.

