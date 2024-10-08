Taz Gives Update After Knee Replacement Surgery, Says It Went Well

Taz has undergone successful knee replacement surgery, as he noted on social media. The AEW commentator was written off TV last week with a pre-show parking lot attack, and he revealed soon after that he was getting a total knee replacement surgery soon. Taz posted to Twitter on Tuesday to confirm the surgery is done and was a success.

Taz wrote:

“Look on my face when I requested room 13 and they missed by 5! Surgery went well, now the work begins. Watch #AEWDynamite special time & night TONIGHT 9p ET. @AEW @TBSNetwork”

On behalf of 411, our best wishes to Taz for a quick and full recovery.