Ted DiBiase Recalls Randy Savage Wanting To Have His Matches Scripted

On the latest episode of Everybody’s Got a Pod, WWE Hall of Famer Ted DiBiase talked about Randy Savage wanting to have his matches scripted, working with him and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Randy Savage wanting to have his matches scripted: “Randy was so over. So back to when I went to work for Vince the first time, my first WrestleMania was WrestleMania 4, and the last match was me and Savage for the title. And that was the first time that Randy and I had ever been in the ring together. And brother, we tore the house down. We had one hell of a match. And you know, the thing that kind of surprised me was that Randy liked to go over the match. I mean, bell to bell. And again, knowing that Randy like me had grown up in the business. I was surprised, but I was more than willing. I said, ‘Yeah, sure.’ But I did it like this. I said, ‘Randy, I’ll do that. But you have to give me this liberty as we’re going along. We’re on this this game plan, but if something comes to mind that’s going to enhance what we’re already doing, wou have to give me the leeway to call that. And we and then we come right back to this.’ And I remember Elizabeth was right there when we were going over it. He looked at her and she said, ‘Randy, you can do that.’ He says, ‘Okay, brother. And again, we tore the house down.”

On being okay with it: “The only reason I was okay with it is because again, I knew that Randy, like me, grew up in the business and had been around it. And I think it was like his — you know, I took it as his safety net. It’s kind of like, ‘We’re going to do it like this. That way nobody’s gonna make me look bad’ or, you know what I’m saying?’ I said, ‘Brother, you can trust me.’ And he said, ‘Okay.’ He looked at Liz, and he said, ‘Okay, brother.’”

