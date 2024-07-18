The Elite React To Darby Allin Joining Team AEW At End Of Dynamite

The Elite are none too happy with Darby Allin joining Team AEW for Blood & Guts at the end of last night’s AEW Dynamite. As noted, Allin came out of the rafters at the end of last night’s show to join Team AEW and will be part of the group taking on The Elite in Blood & Guts next week. AEW released a digital exclusive in which the EVPs and company reacted to the moment. You can see highlights below (per Fightful):

Nicholas Jackson on Allin appearing: “We’ve already been through this, Sting. Darby stealing your schtick now? It’s ridiculous. It pisses us off. You thought we were pissed off before? We’re pissed off even more, damn it.

Matthew Jackson on the moment: “What do you have to do to gain a little bit of respect around this place? We’ve been here for the entire run. We created the company. Still, I walk around here like I’m a stranger in my own home. I have people coming down from the ceiling. I have The Acclaimed disparaging their own bosses on television. I’m a little bit angry. I try not to be. I’m a little bit. I was just made fun of and embarrassed on national television. My wife is texting me. She said, ‘I saw that. Are you okay?’ What am I supposed to say?”

Nicholas on Blood & Guts: “Tonight was supposed to be a night of celebrating. We’re not celebrating tonight. What we’re doing is, we’re getting ready. We’re prepping ourselves for next week. Blood & Guts, you five assholes haven’t seen the best of us. You haven’t seen the violent side of us. Well, guess what? Hangman’s on our side, and he might be the secret ingredient that The Elite need.”

Jack Perry on Blood & Guts: “Next week, Nashville, Tennessee, it’s Blood & Guts. This ragtag team comes together at the eleventh hour, and they think they’re gonna beat us? The Elite? You want to know what makes The Elite such a dominant force? It’s that we have each other’s backs. These two [The Young Bucks] had my back when the people I thought were my best friends were too big of pussies to give me a call for eight months. These two had my back. So no matter what happens inside those cages, I will have theirs, and The Elite will reign supreme in Blood & Guts.”