The Legion of Pain On How Wrestling Entertainment Series Will Differ From Other Promotions
In an interview with Wrestlezone (via Wrestling Inc), The Legion of Pain (Gzim Selmani and Sunny Dhinsa) spoke about how their upcoming Wrestling Entertainment Series will differ from other companies.
Selmani said: “We’re not like any other wrestling organization. A lot of people will see that after our first show, it’s going to be something that hasn’t been seen before in wrestling, it’ll have a lot of different changes to it. For example, we’re going to have pre- and post-fight conferences, we’re gonna have stare-downs the night before the fights, before the matches … It’s a good twist, something new that we think the wrestling industry needs.“
