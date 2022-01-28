The Miz Reveals How His WWE Royal Rumble Storyline With Edge Came Together

In a recent interview on the Cheap Heat podcast, The Miz discussed how his storyline with Edge came together, having the opportunity to work with him, and much more. Here are some highlights (via Fightful):

The Miz on how his storyline with Edge came together: “I had no idea what I was going to do to come back to WWE from Dancing With The Stars. Sometimes, you’re out for a little bit and you have to figure out a way to maneuver your way back into a storyline and make people want to see you and get them excited. It kind of came about because Edge was coming back and I was like, ‘Oh, Edge is coming back, that’d be pretty amazing if he came back…’ I never get a good welcome home. It’s always, ‘Ah, Miz is here, throw him in a match or something and he’ll make it great or put him in a promo or a segment and he’ll make it great.’

“With Edge, they always give Edge the pyro, the welcome homecoming. Even if he’s gone for a month. The guy was gone for a month and everyone is going nuts because he’s back. I’m gone for four months, the longest I’ve ever been gone, and I knew if I came back, fans weren’t going to light place on fire because they never do when I come back. Edge kind of said it and called me out on my stuff when he said, ‘you want to be in the main event, you knew I was going to be in the main event, you took it and rolled with it.’ Yeah, you’re kind of right, but I’m never going to admit that to thousands in attendance and millions watching at home. I’ll admit it here because no one is going to listen to this podcast.”

On having the opportunity to work with Edge: “Bruce (Prichard), I think, was the one that started the whole thing. Actually, I think it was one of the writers, it might have been Ryan Ward. I don’t honestly know how it all came about, but there was like three different ideas on who I was going to have a program with on my first return back. When Edge’s name came up, I lit up because he had only had one match before. We’ve always been on opposite shows or we were both bad guys. We never had a program or a singles match except for the one champion vs. champion match on Raw. We didn’t even work live events. This was meant to be. It was the chance to do Edge vs. Miz and make it mean something and do something that people are going to remember and talk about it. It’s been great and a lot of fun.”