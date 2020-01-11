The Usos On Reflecting on Their Mistakes During Their Time Off, Making Return to Smackdown

– On the latest After the Bell, The Usos discussed their time away from WWE and using it to reflect on themselves and take a breather. The brothers were off WWE television for the last half of 2019, which was reportedly in part due to Jimmy’s DUI arrest in July. The brothers made their return to Smackdown last Friday night to save Roman Reigns from a beatdown by King Corbin & Dolph Ziggler.

Talking to Corey Graves, the two didn’t directly address the off-screen issues but did discuss how they spent their time off reflecting on their mistakes and getting their heads into a good space. Highlights from the discussion, and the full podcast, are below:

JImmy on their time off from WWE: “You know what? What we did was a whole lot of self-reflecting, a whole lot of prioritizing. But most importantly, it was just mainly being with the family. We never get a chance to be home; only if we’re injured. You know, God forbid that happens. But that’s like the only actual time you get some time off. Man, we was running hard man, running on fumes and had to take a step back and had to sit home, sit still and heal.”

Jimmy on being able to have that period of reflection: “Well I mean, you know how it is, man. Like, let’s remember, we’re human beings and we make mistakes. The Usos make mistakes and everybody know about it, you know what I’m saying? So when we do that, you know, we never really had the chance to sit still because you stay moving so fast. You know, [we’re] home a day and a half. The next day you on the road again. We’re in five cities in four nights, man so the road, it just keeps on going…never really sat still and got to realize you know, when you mess up, it trickles down. And the most people that it trickles to is to your close ones, the circle, your family. You know, your kids, your close friends, people you really rock with and you start to lose focus of that.”

Jey on needing to have that period to clear their heads: “You know, sometimes you need to just sit still. Everything becomes a blur, you know what I mean?”

Jimmy on the effect that has on them personally: “And I think that’s where it got hard. I think that’s what it was, man, just enjoying what we were doing. Like damn, man, it started to get rough. The road moves quick, man and you better take time for yourself to slow down and that’s exactly what we did.”

Jimmy on their making their return to Smackdown: “I tell you what, though. There’s no way in the world you can get that feeling we had Friday. I’ll tell you that much. Coming back, it felt like home. Just as much as we were gone, we was happy as hell to be back…I was telling my brother all day, that felt like the first day of school. I was nervous all day. I had the shakes in my legs a little bit. Straight up, all the way up to gorilla [position]. My brother was like, ‘Man, what’s wrong with you man? You good?’ I said, ‘I think so, I think so.’”

Jey on the reaction backstage to their being back at Smackdown: “The polluted us compared to the ready us now? Man, this is going to be a cakewalk this year, man. 2020 is going to be the year of The Usos. But to ask you a question, Uce. Honestly, walking through the back, walking through the locker room, seeing the boys, seeing the camera crew, everybody, man. Like that right there was love and I felt that, man. I really did. I felt that, like on a shoot, like some ‘brother s**t,’ you know?”

