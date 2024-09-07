Three More Matches Set for AEW All Out Zero Hour Pre-Show

– AEW and Evil Uno confirmed three new matches for the Zero Hour pre-show for today’s AEW All Out 2024 event. The team of Dustin Rhodes, Sammy Guevara, and Hologram will face The Premier Athletes. Also, former Tag Team and Trios Champs The Acclaimed will face The Iron Savages.

The AEW All Out Zero Hour pre-show starts at 6:30 pm EST. It will stream live on AEW’s social channels. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Dustin Rhodes, Sammy Guevara, & Hologram vs. Premier Athletes (Tony Nese, Ari Daivari, & Josh Woods)

* The Acclaimed (Anthony Bowens & Max Caster) vs. Iron Savages (Bronson & Boulder)

* Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds & John Silver) vs. Bang Bang Gang (Juice Robinson, Austin Gunn, & Colten Gunn)

* Undisputed Kingdom vs. Top Flight & Action Andretti vs. Shane Taylor Promotions & The Beast Mortos