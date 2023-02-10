Tickets on Sale For IMPACT x NJPW Multiverse United: Only The Strong Survive

IMPACT Wrestling & NJPW present Multiverse United: Only The Strong Survive during WrestleMania week, and tickets are now on sale. The show is set to take place on March 30th in Los Angeles at the Globe Theater as part of WrestleCon, as announced earlier this week.

The tickets are now on sale at WrestleCon.com. Announced for the show thus far are:

* Will Ospreay vs. Mike Bailey

* Josh Alexander vs. KUSHIDA

* Jeff Cobb vs. Moose