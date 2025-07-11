TJPW LIVE In Houston Night One Results 7.10.25: Maki Itoh Battles Miyu Yamashita, More

Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling held night one of its LIVE In Houston show on Friday night, and the results are online. You can see the full results below from the Houston show,

* Miu Watanabe defeated Wakana Uehara

* Yuki Arai defeated Kaylia Capri

* Vert Vixen defeated Yuki Kamifuku and Raku

* Suzume & Arisu Endo defeated Moka Miyamoto & Shino Suzuki

* Miyu Yamashita defeated Maki Itoh

* Shoko Nakajima & Hyper Misao defeated Mizuki & Pom Harajuku