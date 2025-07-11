wrestling / News
TJPW LIVE In Houston Night One Results 7.10.25: Maki Itoh Battles Miyu Yamashita, More
Tokyo Joshi Pro Wrestling held night one of its LIVE In Houston show on Friday night, and the results are online. You can see the full results below from the Houston show,
* Miu Watanabe defeated Wakana Uehara
* Yuki Arai defeated Kaylia Capri
* Vert Vixen defeated Yuki Kamifuku and Raku
* Suzume & Arisu Endo defeated Moka Miyamoto & Shino Suzuki
* Miyu Yamashita defeated Maki Itoh
* Shoko Nakajima & Hyper Misao defeated Mizuki & Pom Harajuku
Raku just be like #tjpw pic.twitter.com/KW8YvYPpNg
— Meerkat_Ultra (@Meerkat_Ultra) July 11, 2025
Smile Win Yay… @endoarisu427 and @suzume_tjpw all the way! #tjpw #tjpwUSA #wrestleUNIVERSE
➡️ https://t.co/C2kQgnaUUu pic.twitter.com/IrEIhh7apy
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) July 11, 2025
Until they meet again… it was great to see @miyu_tjp and @maki_itoh back together. Awesome match! #tjpw #tjpwUSA #wrestleUNIVERSE
➡️ https://t.co/C2kQgnbsK2 pic.twitter.com/aMrWXEg4L0
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) July 11, 2025
Make way for @nk147cm! #tjpw #tjpwUSA #wrestleUNIVERSE
➡️ https://t.co/C2kQgnaUUu pic.twitter.com/yChSgJ76WF
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) July 11, 2025
