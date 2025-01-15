wrestling / News

TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich Appears On WWE NXT

January 14, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Masha Slamovich WWE NXT 1-14-25 Image Credit: WWE

Masha Slamovich made a trip to Tuesday night, showing up to watch the action on this week’s WWE NXT. The TNA Knockouts Champion appeared in the audience on Tuesday’s episode, as you can see below.

The crossover appearance is the latest in the WWE NXT relationship with TNA. Jordynne Grace, Joe Hendry, The Rascalz and more appeared on NXT in 2024, while a number of NXT stars including Tatum Paxley, Wes Lee, Sol Ruca and others competed on TNA Impact and during PPVs.

Slamovich defends her TNA Knockouts Championship against Rosemary at TNA Genesis on Sunday.

