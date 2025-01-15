wrestling / News
TNA Knockouts Champion Masha Slamovich Appears On WWE NXT
Masha Slamovich made a trip to Tuesday night, showing up to watch the action on this week’s WWE NXT. The TNA Knockouts Champion appeared in the audience on Tuesday’s episode, as you can see below.
The crossover appearance is the latest in the WWE NXT relationship with TNA. Jordynne Grace, Joe Hendry, The Rascalz and more appeared on NXT in 2024, while a number of NXT stars including Tatum Paxley, Wes Lee, Sol Ruca and others competed on TNA Impact and during PPVs.
Slamovich defends her TNA Knockouts Championship against Rosemary at TNA Genesis on Sunday.
The Knockouts World Champion @mashaslamovich making her presence felt on @WWENXT ahead of her Clockwork Orange House of Fun title defence against @WeAreRosemary this Sunday at #TNAGenesis LIVE on PPV and TNA+! @WWE
Subscribe to watch Genesis HERE: https://t.co/EkIqqcvwIi
— TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) January 15, 2025
