Toni Storm Sends Message to CMLL Roster Ahead of Her Debut

As previously reported, Toni Storm is set to make her CMLL debut on October 11, taking on 2023 CMLL Women’s Universal Champion La Catalina. In the latest CMLL Informa (via Fightful), Storm sent a message to the roster of CMLL before that match. She said:

“Hola amigos, soy ‘Timeless’ Toni Storm. Estoy emocionada de [reads paper] conocerte [crumbles paper]. Look, I’m gonna be straight with you. I’m going to Mexico because I need the cash. I had a book deal that fell through, and long story short, I need to make a delivery in Acapulco. But the dry air will do my psoriasis good. Now, I happened to notice that in CMLL, there are quite a few luchadoras that think they’re big stars. Well, you may be big stars, but the sun shines out of my ass, and I intend to blind you with it. CMLL, Toni Storm is coming, and soon, so will you. Chin up, tits up, and watch for the shoe.“