Tony Khan Comments On This Weekend’s ROH Tapings

ROH held its first TV taping of the AEW era on Saturday, and Tony Khan took to social media to comment. Khan posted to his Twitter account before yesterday’s taping, writing:

“Thank you everyone at the sold out @UniversalORL tapings for the debut @ringofhonor weekly series, streaming every Thursday night on the ROH app or http://WatchROH.com It will be a great show each week, & tonight’s taping will feature some great wrestling to start a new era!”

You can see the results from the Saturday taping session here.