– This week’s New Year’s Smash edition of Rampage will go down as the show’s series finale. Word has surfaced that AEW President and CEO Tony Khan announced at tonight’s AEW Dynamite 34th St. and Rampage New Year’s Bash TV tapings that AEW is taping the final episode of Rampage for the foreseeable future. Tonight’s tapings are currently being held at the Hammerstein Ballroom in New York City.

AEW launched Rampage in August 2021 as its second weekly television program, typically airing on Friday nights at 10:00 pm EST. The second show featured CM Punk making his return to professional wrestling and announcing his signing with AEW. The episode drew 1.129 million viewers and a 0.53 key demo rating. Those were the highest viewership and ratings numbers to date for Rampage.

The final edition of Rampage will air on Friday, December 27 on TNT at 10:00 pm EST.

