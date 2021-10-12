Tony Khan Discusses Bray Wyatt Possibly Going to AEW, Says He Hasn’t Talked With Wyatt Yet

– As previously noted, AEW President Tony Khan appeared on today’s Moose and Maggie show for WFAN Sports Radio in New York City. During his appearance, Khan was asked about former WWE Superstar and World champion Windham Rotunda, aka Bray Wyatt, possibly signing with AEW (via PWInsider).

Khan commented on Wyatt during the show, stating, “He’s a great wrestler, and I have to be honest, we haven’t talked at all. I’ve known him in personal life, but in reality, we haven’t talked. But you never know.”

WWE released Bray Wyatt on July 31. Following his exit, there were rumors of him going to AEW and Impact Wrestling. More recently, a report from Fightful Select stated that Impact Wrestling is interested in signing Wyatt. However, there is no deal in place yet for him.