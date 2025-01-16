– During a recent interview with The Battleground Podcast, Tony Khan discussed signing The Von Erichs to AEW & ROH and re-signing Dustin Rhodes to a new contract. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Tony Khan on Dustin Rhodes potentially facing Chris Jericho: “Potentially, there’s a lot of great things we could do there. I think Dustin Rhodes has been a great, great wrestler in AEW. He’s challenged for the TNT Title. We’ve seen Dustin Rhodes wrestle at the top of the professional in AEW, as great as he’s ever been. He’s somebody that I’ve watched since I was a small child. He’s one of the first wrestlers I ever saw. I’ve been following him my whole life, and it’s amazing the level that Dustin’s wrestling at right now. Like you said, he’s got two world championships in Ring of Honor. Absolutely, he’d love to chase singles gold too, either in ROH or in AEW.”

On Rhodes continuing to wrestle at the top of his profession: “But Dustin Rhodes still today wrestling at the top of the profession, it’s amazing what he’s been able to do, and it speaks to his genes, it speaks to the Rhodes legacy, and it speaks to Dustin Rhodes, who I think is one of the greatest in-ring fighters, one of the really greatest wrestlers in my lifetime, and one of the great minds in wrestling too. Dustin has a great mind for it, but that’s what’s amazing, he’s still so athletic, he’s still so great. Who would have thought 30-plus years ago that we’d still be watching Dustin Rhodes? It’s amazing.”

On The Von Erichs being on the rise: “The Von Erichs are great, great wrestlers. They are really on the rise. They have so much potential. Again, they’ve got great, great genes and great minds for wrestling, and now they’re putting it all together. The experience of the Von Erich family can really, really help these two. I think they’ve been studying, and now they’re also working with Dustin Rhodes, and to take the legacy of the Rhodes family and the Von Erich family and work together, I think that’s really exciting. Ross and Marshall have a great mentor in their father, Kevin Von Erich, and I think they’ve found another great mentor in Dustin Rhodes. They’re fantastic young men, they have so much potential, in the ring and out of the ring. It’s great to have Ross and Marshall. They are signed to AEW, and they’re signed to Ring of Honor right now, and we’re very, very happy to have them wrestling with us.”