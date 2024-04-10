Tony Schiavone Says Paul Heyman Is One Of Wrestling’s Greatest Talkers ‘By Far’

Tony Schiavone was happy to see Paul Heyman go into the WWE Hall of Fame, calling him one of wrestling’s greatest talkers ever. Heyman was inducted into the 2024 Hall of Fame class on Friday before WrestleMania 40 kicked off over the weekend, and Schiavone took time on What Happened When to praise the Wise Man.

“Paul E is one of the greatest talkers the business has ever seen,” Schiavone said (per Wrestling Inc). “By far. Nobody can cut a promo like Paul E. Dangerously, even today. And I think he is deserving of this Hall of Fame honor, for many, many reasons.”

He continued, “But I think that his ability to talk and cut a promo is far superior to almost anyone. [He’s] one of the greatest promos ever. I mean Flair, Cornette, Paul E., or Paul Heyman, are three of the greatest talkers ever. Paul E. Dangerously knows to get over, you’ve got to be able to talk, and he is able to do it.”

Heyman’s Hall of Fame speech is already the most-viewed speech of all time in terms of social media metrics.