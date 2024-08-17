Tony Schiavone Recalls Fans Singing His Name at AEW All In 2023

– During a recent edition of his What Happened When podcast, AEW broadcaster Tony Schiavone discussed how fans started singing his name during the Zero Hour pre-show for last year’s AEW All In: London at Wembley Stadium. He said on the subject (via WrestlingInc.com):

“If you go back and watch it, I had my sister watch it the other day when she was here … I’m standing there in the ring and I start to talk. These fans start singing my name.Singing my f**king … Singing my name! I told Lois [his sister] I said, ‘I’ve never experienced anything like that in my entire career,’ to the point where I looked at her and I said, ‘You never sung my name, b***h.'”