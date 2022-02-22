Trish Stratus Advertised as Guest Host for WWE Road to WrestleMania Show in Kitchener, Ontario

– The Kitchener Memorial Auditorium website is promoting that WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus will serve as the special guest host for the WWE Road to WrestleMania show in Kitchener, Ontario, Canada on March 26. As noted, WWE was previously forced to reschedule its Toronto live event for the company’s holiday tour on December 29 to March 27.

Trish Stratus is still set to host the rescheduled event in Toronto the following day after the Kitchener, per Coca-Cola Coliseum’s website. Here’s the advertised lineup for Kitchener, Ontario on March 26:

* Special guest Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

* RAW Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley

* United States Championship Match: Damian Priest (c) vs. Kevin Owens

* Riddle vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins

* Miz TV w/ Special Guests Rey Mysterio and Dominik Mysterio

And here’s the lineup for March 27 in Toronto:

* *Special Guest Host* WWE Hall of Famer and Toronto’s own Trish Stratus

* RAW Women’s Championship Triple Threat Match: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Bianca Belair vs. Rhea Ripley

Riddle vs. Seth “Freakin” Rollins vs. Bobby Lashley for the WWE Championship is still advertised for the event, but Lashley is no longer champion, and he is not yet cleared for in-ring action due to a reported injury.