Two New Matches Added to NJPW Battle In the Valley

NJPW has added a Strong Tag Team Championship match and more to their Battle In the Valley show. The company announced on Wedensday that the Motor City Machine Guns will defend their titles against the West Coast Wrecking Crew at the February 18th event. In addition, an eight-man tag team match will see KUSHIDA, Kevin Knight, Volador Jr. and The DKC face Rocky Romero, Josh Alexander, Mascara Dorada and Adrian Quest.

The show takes place in San Jose and will be available on FITE TV. You can see the announcement below: