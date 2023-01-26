wrestling / News
Two New Matches Added to NJPW Battle In the Valley
NJPW has added a Strong Tag Team Championship match and more to their Battle In the Valley show. The company announced on Wedensday that the Motor City Machine Guns will defend their titles against the West Coast Wrecking Crew at the February 18th event. In addition, an eight-man tag team match will see KUSHIDA, Kevin Knight, Volador Jr. and The DKC face Rocky Romero, Josh Alexander, Mascara Dorada and Adrian Quest.
The show takes place in San Jose and will be available on FITE TV. You can see the announcement below:
STRONG Tag Titles, Rocky & Volador official for Battle in the Valley! 【NJoA】
Two more matches added to loaded card
February 18 will see an incredible card in San Jose, as Battle in the Valley is loaded with personal issues and big title matchups. That card has just grown even more stacked with a pair of big time matches added.
The STRONG Openweight Tag Team Championships are on the line when the Motor City Machineguns face the West Coast Wrecking Crew. Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin took the STRONG Tag titles back in October in New York, and have since picked up defences over the Stray Dog Army and Roppongi Vice. Yet Jorel Nelson and Royce Isaacs tenure on STRONG outstrips that of the legendary junior tag icons. With pressure mounting on the Team Filthy duo to capture their first major league tag championships, they confronted the champs backstage at STRONG this week, and have now officially been granted their request.
KUSHIDA, Kevin Knight, Volador Jr. and The DKC will take on Rocky Romero, Josh Alexander, Mascara Dorada and Adrian Quest in eight man action. On a very busy weekend for wrestling news, one story coming out of Mexico was Rocky Romero defeating the CMLL/NWA Historic Welterweight Champion Volador Jr to lift the gold. With NJPW just days away from the Fantasticamania series, they will be combustible elements in an eight man that also sees Kevin Knight continue his ascent, KUSHIDA on the back of AEW and IMPACT appearances, and IMPACT’s World Champion Josh Alexander to boot.
