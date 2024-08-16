New Report Gives Update On Adam Cole’s Injury Recovery

A new report has an update on Adam Cole’s road to recovery from injury. Cole has been out of action since suffering an ankle injury at the September 3rd, 2023 episode of AEW Dynamite. Cole made an appearance at AEW Double or Nothing in May but hasn’t been back since.

Fightful Select reports that there is some positive news toward Cole’s recovery, noting that he was backstage at this week’s Dynamite. Cole has not been on the road for several months due to the fact that traveling was believed to be having a negative affect on his progression toward a return to the ring. The report also notes that the word from backstage at the show was that Cole was set to resume training toward a potential return as soon as next week.

No word yet on how soon he might return to the ring.