UPDATED: Drew McIntyre Won’t Comment on WWE Contract Rumors, Note on If He’s Signed A New Deal

UPDATE: Drew McIntyre spoke with West Sport (via Fightful) and noted that he can’t comment on his WWE contract status.

He said: “I can’t talk about that. I’ll let the internet talk about it. I’ll just keep watching. It’s interesting. I’m not the only one that has a contract in WWE. It’s just interesting that it seems to be mine that is on there every week for a year.”

Original: During today’s episode of Wrestling Observer Radio, it was reported that Drew McIntyre still has not signed a new deal with WWE. McIntyre’s current contract is set to expire in April unless a new agreement is reached.

McIntyre was recently announced for a WWE event in Italy this May, but he it was reiterated that he hasn’t signed yet. However, WWE is operating as if he will eventually do so, as he’s happy and excited about his new heel character.