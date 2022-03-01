Update on Johnny Gargano, Jeff Hardy Joining AEW

– As previously reported, Johnny Gargano announced that he wants to work as a free agent for right now so he can “selectively pick and choose” his dates “for a bit.” He also added he’s currently available for potential appearances. Dave Meltzer commented on Johnny Gargano possibly going to AEW on today’s Wrestling Observer Radio.

Meltzer stated on Gargano following the former NXT Champion’s announcement yesterday, “Don’t expect him in AEW in the next month or so. I know people were expecting it any week now.”

Meltzer also added on Jeff Hardy, brother to AEW star Matt Hardy, “Jeff Hardy should be in relatively soon.” As noted, Jeff Hardy’s WWE non-compete period is believed to end on March 9.

Sw3rve the Realest, aka Shane Strickland and Isaiah “Swerve” Scott, is another name Meltzer mentioned today as someone who is expected to join AEW relatively soon. Sw3rve was previously reported as being in talks to sign with AEW.