Updated Lineup For AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door
June 15, 2022 | Posted by
An updated lineup for AEW x NJPW Forbidden Door is available following Wednesday’s episode of AEW Dynamite. You can see the card below for the joint PPV, which takes place on June 26th and airs live on PPV:
* Interim AEW World Championship Match: Jon Moxley vs. Hiroshi Tanahashi
* AEW All-Atlantic Championship Match: PAC vs. Malakai Black OR Penta Oscuro vs. Miro vs. Clark Connors OR Tomohiro Ishii
* AEW Women’s World Championship Match: Thunder Rosa vs. Toni Storm
* IWGP United States Championship Match: Will Ospreay vs. Orange Cassidy
* Chris Jericho, Sammy Guevara, & Minoru Suzuki vs. Wheeler Yuta, Shota Umino, & Eddie Kingston
