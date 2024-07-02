– Fightful Select reports that former WWE and ECW talent The Blue Meanie was backstage at last weekend’s TNA Impact TV tapings. The tapings were held at the 2300 Arena (formerly the ECW Arena) in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

– Fightful Select also reports that there’s an issue that could endanger upcoming episodes of TV for Ohio Valley Wrestling (OVW). OVW TV tapings were reportedly postponed because the air condition at the Davis Arena is currently broken, and it’s been an issue for the last couple of weeks. OVW later deemed it unsafe for the talent. OVW was previously scheduled to film the promotions’ 1300th TV episode on July 11.