wrestling / News

Various News: Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame Ceremony Now Streaming, AEW Fans Could Win Virtual Hangout with Nyla Rose, Clip Of TBS Title Match from AEW Rampage

January 22, 2022 | Posted by Joseph Lee
GCW Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame

– The first-ever Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame ceremony, presented by GCW and Orange Crush, is now streaming online.
It will feature the following inductees and presenters:

* Jerry Lynn, inducted by Sean Waltman
* Dave Prazak, inducted by CM Punk
* Homicide, inducted by Chris Dickinson
* Ruckus, inducted by Sonjay Dutt
* Tracy Smothers, inducted by TBA
* LuFisto, inducted by Lenny Leonard

– AEW has posted a clip of the TBS title match between Jade Cargill and Anna Jay from Rampage last night.

– AEW is offering a contest in which fans can win a virtual hangout with Nyla Rose.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW Rampage, Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame, Nyla Rose, Joseph Lee

More Stories

loading