Various News: Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame Ceremony Now Streaming, AEW Fans Could Win Virtual Hangout with Nyla Rose, Clip Of TBS Title Match from AEW Rampage

– The first-ever Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame ceremony, presented by GCW and Orange Crush, is now streaming online.

It will feature the following inductees and presenters:

* Jerry Lynn, inducted by Sean Waltman

* Dave Prazak, inducted by CM Punk

* Homicide, inducted by Chris Dickinson

* Ruckus, inducted by Sonjay Dutt

* Tracy Smothers, inducted by TBA

* LuFisto, inducted by Lenny Leonard

– AEW has posted a clip of the TBS title match between Jade Cargill and Anna Jay from Rampage last night.

– AEW is offering a contest in which fans can win a virtual hangout with Nyla Rose.