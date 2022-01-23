wrestling / News
Various News: Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame Ceremony Now Streaming, AEW Fans Could Win Virtual Hangout with Nyla Rose, Clip Of TBS Title Match from AEW Rampage
– The first-ever Indie Wrestling Hall of Fame ceremony, presented by GCW and Orange Crush, is now streaming online.
It will feature the following inductees and presenters:
* Jerry Lynn, inducted by Sean Waltman
* Dave Prazak, inducted by CM Punk
* Homicide, inducted by Chris Dickinson
* Ruckus, inducted by Sonjay Dutt
* Tracy Smothers, inducted by TBA
* LuFisto, inducted by Lenny Leonard
– AEW has posted a clip of the TBS title match between Jade Cargill and Anna Jay from Rampage last night.
– AEW is offering a contest in which fans can win a virtual hangout with Nyla Rose.
Want to win a virtual hangout with Nyla Rose?
Like & Retweet this post to enter!
The winner will get to bring 6 friends to enjoy a @hearo_live watch party experience hosted by @NylaRoseBeast!
Contest runs from Jan. 22 to Jan. 30, 2022.
For more info: https://t.co/i8faiBVNvx pic.twitter.com/pQN8PjOXH5
— AEW Games (@AEWGames) January 22, 2022
