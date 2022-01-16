Various News: Jaxson Ryker Now Accepting Bookings, Ring Announcer Kimihiko Ozaki Exiting From NJPW

– Per PWInsider, former WWE Superstar Jaxson Ryker, aka Gunner, is now accepting books for wrestling events and photo op/autograph sessions through Bill Behrens [email protected] Gunner. WWE released Jaxson Ryker in November of last year during another round of budget cut releases.

– Ring announcer Kimihiko Ozaki has announced that he will be departing from NJPW later this month. His last show will be the event on January 29 at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo, Japan. You can view his announcement below.

Ozaki wrote on Twitter (via Google Translate), “I have decided to retire from New Japan Pro-Wrestling after the [show] at Korakuen Hall on January 29th. It has been 19 and a half years since I started as a part-timer, and it has been a valuable experience. I will start a new path. Thank you very much!”