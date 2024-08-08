– In a post on social media, former WWE Superstar Matt Cardona (aka Zack Ryder) noted that he wants to face former WWE Champion Bobby Lashley, who is expected to become a free agent after his current WWE deal expires later this weekend. Matt Cardona wrote on social media earlier today, “I WANT LASHLEY.”

– Former WWE Superstar Kenzo Suzuki announced on social media that he’s returning to the ring to face La Parka at AAA TripleMania 32. He noted this will likely be his last match in Mexico. You can see his announcement on the news below:

“I will be participating in AAA8.17 ‘TRIPLEMANIA22’. It is the biggest tournament in Mexico. And this match will probably be my last match in Mexico. I will finally be able to visit the grave of my close friend and Mexican hero, La Parka. The photo shows KENSO with a shaved head after losing a hair-cutting match against Parka. Lol. Thank you. Life.”

As noted, his wife Hiroko Suzuki is also returning to the ring this weekend. She’ll be wrestling for the first time since 2005 at tomorrow’s SHW RumbleJack event.

– Rob Schamberger created a new painting of AEW star Britt Baker and shared a video on the process. The print of the painting is also now available at Shop AEW. He wrote about the painting on his Instagram: