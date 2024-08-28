– As previously reported, AEW wrestler Miro is said to be back in the United States after visiting his native Bulgaria after being spotted in Los Angeles over the weekend. Fightful Select reports that Miro goes back and forth between the two countries “fairly regularly,” so this doesn’t appear to be anything out of the ordinary.

Miro last wrestled for AEW in December 2023. It’s unknown when he will be returning to the ring or AEW TV.

– As previously reported, Nick Gage missed night one of GCW Homecoming over the weekend for undisclosed reasons, and it was reported that he’d be out of action indefinitely. Fightful Select reports that Gage’s withdrawal from the event is not injury related. Additionally, he was reportedly in Atlantic City, New Jersey throughout the weekend of the show.