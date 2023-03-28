Various News: Goldberg Reportedly Pitched Match in Israel, Jody Threat Confirmed To Have Signed With Impact, More

A new Fightful Select report has revealed an array of industry details regarding earlier stories as well as upcoming events that you can find below:

– There was reportedly a pitch made for Goldberg, who is now a free agent, to work a match in Israel.

– More than one source from Impact Wrestling has confirmed the earlier reports that Jody Threat signed with them.

– Former WWE creative head and writer Chris DeJoseph was previously reported to be working for Turning Point USA, but his page on their site has now been removed.

– Fightful’s WWE sources indicate that many of the WrestleMania talent are scheduled to arrive in Los Angeles today. For some wrestlers it will be a duration of 9-10 days away, beginning with this week’s Raw, followed by WrestleMania arrivals today, and then next Monday’s Raw before finally returning home on Tuesday, April 4th.