Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland Victorious at AEW All In: Texas, Young Bucks No Longer EVPs

July 12, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Will Ospreay Swerve Strickland AEW All In: Texas Image Credit: AEW

The Young Bucks are no longer EVPs after losing to Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland at AEW All In: Texas. Ospreay and Swerve defeated the former tag team champions in a match with huge stipulations on either side. As noted, the Bucks put up their status as EVPs of the company. Had Ospreay and Swerve lost, they wouldn’t be able to challenge for the AEW World title for a whole year.

The finish came when the pair hit a Hidden Blade and a House Call at the same time on Matthew Jackson to get the pinfall.

In a bit of trivia, Ospreay is undefeated at All In with a record of 3-0. He defeated Chris Jericho in 2023 and MJF in 2024.

