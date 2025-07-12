Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland Victorious at AEW All In: Texas, Young Bucks No Longer EVPs

The Young Bucks are no longer EVPs after losing to Will Ospreay and Swerve Strickland at AEW All In: Texas. Ospreay and Swerve defeated the former tag team champions in a match with huge stipulations on either side. As noted, the Bucks put up their status as EVPs of the company. Had Ospreay and Swerve lost, they wouldn’t be able to challenge for the AEW World title for a whole year.

The finish came when the pair hit a Hidden Blade and a House Call at the same time on Matthew Jackson to get the pinfall.

In a bit of trivia, Ospreay is undefeated at All In with a record of 3-0. He defeated Chris Jericho in 2023 and MJF in 2024.

The Aerial Assassin @WillOspreay walks in the dark to serve the light thanks to @assassinscreed + @assassins_uk! Watch #AEWAllInTexas LIVE on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj pic.twitter.com/1k8FUSriOn — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 12, 2025

The @YoungBucks crossing a river of Arlington fans like it's the Delaware was something we SHOULD have seen coming. Watch #AEWAllInTexas LIVE on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj pic.twitter.com/9CtLZQUYDc — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 12, 2025

WHAT ARE WE WITNESSING?! Watch #AEWAllInTexas LIVE on PPV right now!https://t.co/JlBXZPLNGj pic.twitter.com/09hKM8mNj2 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) July 12, 2025

https://twitter.com/AEW/status/1944144960988565511