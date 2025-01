– AEW President and CEO Tony Khan announced a new singles match for tomorrow’s edition of AEW Dynamite. Will Ospreay faces Buddy Matthews in a singles bout.

Tony Khan wrote, “TOMORROW, 1/8 Clarksville, TN Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite 8pm ET/7pm CT, TBS + Max @SNM_Buddy vs @WillOspreay Buddy Matthews aims for revenge vs. the man who eliminated his partner from the C2 on Christmas: Will Ospreay! Buddy vs Ospreay! Don’t miss AEW on TBS + Max TOMORROW!”

AEW Dynamite is scheduled for tomorrow at the F&M Bank Arena in Clarksville, Tennessee. The show will be broadcast live on TBS starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* AEW World Title #1 Contenders Casino Gauntlet: Competitors TBA

* Bobby Lashley vs. Mark Briscoe

* Will Ospreay vs. Buddy Matthews

* Kenny Omega returns

* MJF appears

* Jeff Jarrett appears