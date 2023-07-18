WrestleCon Removes Rick Steiner From Detroit Show, Announces Code of Conduct & Anti-Harassment Policy

Rick Steiner will not be appearing at WrestleCon Detroit after all, as the convention has pulled him from the event. As previously reported, the convention announced the Steiner Brothers for the SummerSlam weekend convention and issued a statement explaining why he was allowed to return after being removed from the WrestleMania weekend convention over transphobic comments that he had made toward Gisele Shaw. The original statement had noted Steiner apologized privately for his comments and that Steiner would be on a “zero-tolerance scale” moving forward.

After the announcement of Rick Steiner’s inclusion drew criticism online, WrestleCon announced that they had spoken with SB Nation Outsports and LGBT In the Ring host Brian Bell and agreed with their opinion that Steiner had to make a public acknowledgement and apology to attend the convention. They noted that they gave Steiner 24 hours to make the statement but there has not been one and they don’t expect there to be one, so they have revoked his permission to attend. They also announced that they’ve created a first draft of a Code of Conduct and Anti-Harassment policy, which is now available on their website. It was also stated that they have partnered with other wrestling conventions including Starrcast, Wrestlecade, Wrestlebash, and The Gathering who will adopt a similar code of conduct.

The full statement reads: