WrestleCon Supershow 2024 Results: RVD Battles Mike Bailey, More

WrestleCon’s Mark Hitchcock Memorial Supershow took place on Thursday night featuring Rob Van Dam vs. Mike Bailey and more. You can see the results from the show, which took place at the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, below (per Fightful):

* Nic Nemeth def. Joey Janela

* The FBI & Deonna Purrazzo def. Los Boricuas

* Rob Van Dam def. Mike Bailey

* RevPro Undisputed British Heavyweight Championship Match: Michael Oku def. Titán

* Mustafa Ali & Matt Riddle def. The Rascalz

* Josh Alexander def. Masato Tanaka

* Místico, Cavernario, Averno, Star Jr., & Villano III Jr. def. Shun Skywalker, YAMATO, Kzy, Kota Minoura, & Dragon Kid

* Street Fight: Paul Walter Hauser def. Sami Callihan